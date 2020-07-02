Tommy Tuberville campaign bus fire shuts down portions of I-59 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A political tour bus caught on fire on I-59 in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the bus, decorated with Tommy Tuberville campaign graphics.
Authorities said the driver of the bus was not injured.
The northbound lane of I-59 was shutdown.
