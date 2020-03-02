Three bald eagles released back into wild

MADISON, Wis. (CNN) — Some bald eagles are back in the wild where they belong after being rehabilitated at Raptor Education Group.

The three young eagles were released at VFW Park in Wisconsin as part of the bald eagle watching days. They were supposed to be released in January, but that was postponed due to weather.

The executive director of the Raptor Education Group says it’s important to have people see the eagles up close to really appreciate them.

“To see the little kids you know their really special. They are going to be a part of the future of wildlife, said Marge Gibson.

A fourth adult eagle was not released because of fears that other wild eagles would be territorial.