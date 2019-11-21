Thomasville Regional Medical Center job fair starts today

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Regional Medical Center is hosting a job fair Thursday and Friday at Thomasville Civic Center.

The hospital is expected to open early next year, but they’re looking to fill dozens of jobs ahead of time. Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day tells News 5 the area has been without a medical facility for about 8 years and says this is huge news for the area.

A hotel will be built next to the hospital in the coming months, Mayor Day confirms.

Organizers expect about 1,000 people to attend the job fair over the next two days.

The job fair runs until 5 p.m. Thursday and will last from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.

