THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey tells WKRG News 5 his officers are looking for two attempted murder suspects.

Makayla Jones and Adrian Craig are wanted for attempted murder.

Chief Stuckey says Jones and Craig are wanted for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the Choctaw Corner area of Thomasville.

No one was injured. If you have any information call Thomasville Police.