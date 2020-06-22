Thomasville community praying for families while ALEA continues investigation into deadly crash

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The community of Thomasville was hit hard Friday night when a car crash killed three people, seriously injuring two others.

“I ask our entire community, our county, to pause for just a moment today and in the days ahead to pray for these families, to pray for those affected by the loss and pray for our community,” said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

Megan Brunson and her mom, Wanda, were killed when their vehicle was hit head on near Fulton on Highway 43. Megan’s sister, Alyssa, and Megan’s daughter, Ava, we’re both rushed to University Hospital in Mobile.

“To use a common phrase I think she was living her best life. She was loving what she was doing and it showed,” said Thomasville High School Principal Kyle Ferguson.

Megan was a 7th grade teacher at Thomasville High. Her principal says she was full of enthusiasm and always smiling. He says the loss has hit faculty and students hard.

“They’re really struggling. They’re going to need a lot of support,” Ferguson added.

Alabama State Troopers say Christopher Ryan Pritchett was running from officers when he crossed the median, hitting the family head on. Tonight family and friends continue praying for Alyssa and Ava. Mayor Day says the community’s arms are wrapped around both families tight.

“Now is the time to rally behind these families, to comfort them and pray for them in the hours, days and weeks ahead,” Mayor Day said.

State Troopers are handling the investigation. At this point no other details have been released. They plan to release the findings once their investigation is complete.

There will be a vigil held tonight by Clarke County Prep at 6 PM.

The Clarke Prep said “The Clarke Prep school family is saddened by the loss of Megan, a 2015 graduate, and her mother Wanda. We are in constant prayer for the healing of current students, Alyssa and Ava, and will be praying for and supporting the entire Brunson family in the days ahead”

