‘This will be my first Christmas as an official mom:’ Families hope to encourage others across the Gulf Coast to adopt a child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — November is National Adoption Awareness Month. More than 400,000 children are in foster care in the United States. More than 6,000 in Alabama alone, according to AdoptUSKids.org

Nearly 400 children in Alabama are legally ready to be adopted. Families News 5’s Amber Grigley spoke with said choosing adoption was their best decision to date and they hope their story will encourage others to make a difference in a child’s life.

“We had this vision of foster care being our local mission in the area of ministry and we plan to keep our home open to foster as many children needing it,” Kimberly Ingram said.

Different stories.

“I had told my mom for a long time that if by the time I was 30 and if I did not have a relationship that I was going to adopt children,” Melanie Claiborne said.

Yet the same goal, providing young lives a second shot at life.

“I had close to 30 children in and out of my home in almost five years I’ve been a foster parent. And this was actually the first opportunity that I was able to adopt,” Claiborne said.

Ingram has adopted three children.

“Everything good has a price and what better price than to love a child,” Ingram said.

Meanwhile, Claiborne just adopted her daughter, just in time for the holidays.

“This will be my first Christmas as an official mom. I had her as a baby,” Claiborne said.

In Mobile County, there are more than 500 kids in foster care and almost 200 in Baldwin County. As strenuous as the process may be, it’s a journey worth exploring to give a child a forever home.

“These kids need permanency, they need love, they need a family, they need to know what it feels like to belong,” Claiborne said.

Adopting and or becoming a foster parent is a process that should not discourage you and Fostering Together Gulf Coast is available to assist.

