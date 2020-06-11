This cat tried his best to escape his rescuer

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–The Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued a cat from the bank of the River Thames over the weekend in London, England. The cat put up quite a struggle before allowing the crew to bring it safely to shore. Check it out.
