This cat tried his best to escape his rescuer

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–The Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued a cat from the bank of the River Thames over the weekend in London, England. The cat put up quite a struggle before allowing the crew to bring it safely to shore. Check it out.

