Think safety when cooking out this weekend

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPNDATED (CBS Newspath)–With many of us spending more time outdoors to maintain social distancing during the pandemic, health experts are reminding everyone about the importance of food safety if you’re picnicking or barbecuing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories