Things slowly returning to normal in Orlando

NORFOLK, England (CBS Newspath)--One 91-year-old is knitting for a very special cause while staying at home in Norfolk, England.

Margaret Seaman was brainstorming ways she could help the UK combat the coronavirus pandemic. She decided to knit a hospital made of yarn to raise money for the UK's National Health Service. "I thought what can I do? I'm no good to go out to work anymore because of my age. But what can I do?," she said. "And I thought, well, I can knit, I've knitted the other things and raised money with them.”