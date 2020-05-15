Things slowly returning to normal in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla, (CBS Newspath)–Universal Orlando CityWalk in Florida partially reopened on Thursday after being closed for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A half dozen restaurants and eateries are open, as well as two retail stores. Visitors and employees must wear masks and temperatures will be checked at the entrance. No word on when the theme parks will be back open.

