Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

These Flamingos prefer to walk!

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS Newspath)–Flamingos at the Oregon Zoo went for a walk last week when it was sunny out. The zoo is currently closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but the birds are getting plenty of exercise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories