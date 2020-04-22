These Flamingos prefer to walk!

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS Newspath)–Flamingos at the Oregon Zoo went for a walk last week when it was sunny out. The zoo is currently closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but the birds are getting plenty of exercise.
