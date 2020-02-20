There’s a large, red ship docked at the Port of Pensacola. What is it?

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You might have seen a large, red ship docked at the Port of Pensacola and wondered: What is that thing?

The City of Pensacola tells News 5 it is an offshore support vessel called the Deep Explorer.

The Deep Explorer was built in 2016 and is 515 feet long.

The vessel is in Pensacola being worked on by Offshore Inland Marine & Oil Services, Inc, according to the city.

City spokeswoman Kaycee Lagarde says Offshore Inland is a Port tenant and does marine maintenance report and overhaul of offshore vessels of all types.

The Deep Explorer came in from working on an offshore job in the Gulf of Mexico and will go to another offshore job after this, Lagarde said in an email. It should be in Pensacola for the next 10 days or so, depending on the workload.

LATEST STORIES: