The search for missing Kennedys continues

CHESAPEAKE BAY (CBS Newspath)–Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her eight-year-old son Gideon went missing Thursday afternoon around 4:30. They were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay. A search is underway and state and local officials will continue to search through the weekend. The canoe was found Thursday night a few miles from where they were first spotted. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the two may have been paddling out after a ball and got caught in a strong current. Kennedy Townsend McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.
