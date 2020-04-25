The Rockettes get creative to continue dancing together

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)–The Rockettes are just like the rest of us and stuck at home during the pandemic. But that doesn’t stop them from dancing together. Check out the Rockettes performing “The Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” from their homes.
