The Rockettes get creative to continue dancing together

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- We are all ready to get back to life the way it was before the coronavirus pandemic. One reason-- it's taken, and is still taking, a huge toll on our nation's economy, as well as our local economy. Businesses around the country remain closed due to the coronavirus crisis. But a West Mobile barbershop owner decided to reopen his shop this week.

Joel Edwards who owns Mike's Barber Shop says someone had to step up. So now, he's become a "voice for all the barbers" struggling in our community.