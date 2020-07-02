The pyramids re-open to visitors

CAIRO, Egypt (CBS Newspath)–The Giza Pyramids and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo reopened Wednesday after being closed for 3 months due to the pandemic. Visitors had their temperatures checked. Officials said there was restoration and maintenance work done on monuments, pyramids and tombs during the closure.

