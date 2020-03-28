The Pope prays in an empty St. Peter’s Square

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VATICAN CITY (CBS Newspath)–In an empty St. Peter’s Square Friday, Pope Francis offered his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, which is normally reserved for Christmas and Easter. During the service, the pope said “we find ourselves afraid and lost,” and compared the coronavirus pandemic to an “unexpected, turbulent storm.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android