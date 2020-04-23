Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

The perfect day to release a rescued turtle back into the wild

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

THE FLORIDA KEYS (CBS Newspath)–A rehabilitated green sea turtle was released back into the ocean off the Florida Keys on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Take a look.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories