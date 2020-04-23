The perfect day to release a rescued turtle back into the wild

THE FLORIDA KEYS (CBS Newspath)–A rehabilitated green sea turtle was released back into the ocean off the Florida Keys on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Take a look.
