The lonely kangaroo

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ADELAIDE, South Australia (CBS Newspath)–A kangaroo hopped down the nearly empty streets in Adelaide, South Australia on April 19. Surveillance camera footage showed the kangaroo roaming the streets while social distancing rules are in place in Australia to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

