The lonely kangaroo

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- We want to help you get answers to your questions about COVID-19. Call WKRG News 5'S coronavirus hotline and leave us a message. The number is: 251-662-3055.

The question for April 20 is:"My question is involving my elderly parents who are in very good health. But they are living in an independent living and they're happy there and they want to stay there. My question is if by chance the coronavirus does break out and one of more residents in these apartment type things becomes ill with coronavirus would it be a time to extract them and bring them into our home, or to leave them where they are?"