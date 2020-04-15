The lockdown hasn’t stopped Spring from flourishing

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (CBS Newspath)–The coronavirus pandemic has put Greece on lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped nature from flourishing. Take a look at these spring scenes in Athens and Florina from the past week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories