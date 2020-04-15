The lockdown hasn’t stopped Spring from flourishing

ATHENS, Greece (CBS Newspath)–The coronavirus pandemic has put Greece on lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped nature from flourishing. Take a look at these spring scenes in Athens and Florina from the past week.
- 5 guys arrested after fight at Five Guys restaurant in Florida
- Sen. Jones: Cornoavirus shows need for Medicaid expansion
- Dangerous hashtags parents use could attract child predators
- Florida inmate freed amid coronavirus concerns murdered man one day after release, deputies say
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Tuesday