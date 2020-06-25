‘The Hangout’ confirms employees have tested positive for COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Hangout in Gulf Shores has confirmed multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have been advised that a few of our teammates have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals are self quarantining and under medical care, and they will not return to work until cleared by a physician. The Hangout is continuing to follow all recommendations and guidelines by the CDC. In addition, we undergo a nightly disinfection and sanitation process as well as ongoing sanitation throughout the day. All of our team members are using best practices, as recommended, including wearing masks and gloves,” said Derek Rowan Wednesday night.

This is a developing story.

