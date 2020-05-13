Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

The dog is not impressed!

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn (CBS Newspath)–

Dogs are a senator’s best friend. During a Senate hearing on the Coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Lamar’s dog lounged in the background of the Tennessee senator’s video teleconference. Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee, Sen. Alexander worked remotely from his home in Maryville, TN – as did other senators participating in the hearing.
Sen. Alexander entered quarantine after an aide tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories