MARYVILLE, Tenn (CBS Newspath)–
Dogs are a senator’s best friend. During a Senate hearing on the Coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Lamar’s dog lounged in the background of the Tennessee senator’s video teleconference. Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee, Sen. Alexander worked remotely from his home in Maryville, TN – as did other senators participating in the hearing.
Sen. Alexander entered quarantine after an aide tested positive for the virus.
- The dog is not impressed!
