The cutest baby monkey you’ll see today!

Video
Posted: / Updated:

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CBS Newspath)–TOO CUTE: This little mantled guereza was born at Prague Zoo in Czech Republic on Monday. Mantled guerezas are black-and-white monkeys found primarily in Africa. The yet-to-be-named newborn cuddled with its elders Wednesday as the older monkeys snacked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories