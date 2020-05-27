The Church of the Nativity reopens

BETHLEHEM, Israel (CBS Newspath)–The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem reopened to visitors on Tuesday. It closed on March 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The church is limiting the number of people allowed inside at a time to 50.
