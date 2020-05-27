The Church of the Nativity reopens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- When you have a question about COVID, call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 and leave a message.

The question for May 26 was sent via email from a member of a Mardi Gras organization who wants to remain anonymous. It reads, "During the past two months most Mardi Gras organizations ceased to have in-person meetings due to the lockdown and opted for zoom or emails. But now that the lockdown is over several groups are considering in-person meetings starting in a week or two. How should we proceed?"