“Thank you Heroes” action figures will help first responders

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–Mattel announced a special edition ‘Thank You Heroes’ collection. The toy figures are for more than just playing, they’ll also help essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Editors note) Proceeds from the sales will go to First Responders First, which provides goods and services to Doctors, EMTs, nurses and other first responders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories