“Thank you Heroes” action figures will help first responders

UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–Mattel announced a special edition ‘Thank You Heroes’ collection. The toy figures are for more than just playing, they’ll also help essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Editors note) Proceeds from the sales will go to First Responders First, which provides goods and services to Doctors, EMTs, nurses and other first responders.
