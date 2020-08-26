Teen reported missing in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Devon Wayne Copeland, 14, was reported missing in Etowah County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says the teen left #13 T.C. Dobbins Road, near the Marshall/Etowah County line around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they don’t know which way Devon was traveling.

Devon is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes and was wearing light colored blue jeans and a black shirt with a white New York Yankees ball cap. Devon has hearing problems and a speech impediment.

Anyone with information should call the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.

LATEST STORIES: