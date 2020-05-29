Teen Covid-19 survivor has a tearful reunion with his family

OAK PARK, Mi (CBS Newspath)–A teenager from Oak Park, MI was discharged on May 28 from the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan after recovering from COVID-19. Alijah Cromartie wore his cap and gown because his graduation ceremonies were put on hold. The staff at the Institute “clapped him out” as he was reunited with his family. Watch the emotional reunion.
- Pres. Trump takes on social media outlets with an executive order
- Florida most impacted by recent unemployment claims
- Protesters gain access to Minneapolis police precinct, set fires in wake of George Floyd death
- COVID-19 question of the day: “Can sunlight kill coronavirus?”
- Scattered downpours likely Friday, Drier pattern settling in through the weekend