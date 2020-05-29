Teen Covid-19 survivor has a tearful reunion with his family

OAK PARK, Mi (CBS Newspath)–A teenager from Oak Park, MI was discharged on May 28 from the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan after recovering from COVID-19. Alijah Cromartie wore his cap and gown because his graduation ceremonies were put on hold. The staff at the Institute “clapped him out” as he was reunited with his family. Watch the emotional reunion.

