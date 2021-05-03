Teen charged in homecoming queen scandal to be prosecuted as adult

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A local teen caught allegedly rigging a homecoming race is now facing more serious consequences.

Emily Grover, 18, will be prosecuted as an adult, according to the state attorney’s office in Pensacola.

Grover is charged alongside her mother Laura Carroll, a former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, in the Tate High School homecoming hack case.

In March, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Carroll and Grover had been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, dealing with unlawful use of a computer and personal information.

FDLE says the mother-daughter duo hacked into students’ FOCUS accounts and placed hundreds of fraudulent votes in the homecoming election.

Grover won homecoming queen.

At the time, Grover was charged as a juvenile but because she is now 18, she will be prosecuted in felony court.

Grover was booked into the Escambia County jail on April 29 and released on a $2,000 bond just about an hour later. She is expected back in court on March 14.

Carroll posted a $6,000 bond when she was initially arrested on March 15. She is expected back in court on July 21 for a docket hearing.