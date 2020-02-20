UPDATE: Youthful offender status denied for teen accused of killing motorcyclist

by: WKRG Staff

UPDATE (1:17 p.m.) — A judge denied youthful offender status for Maurice Powell. No bond was requested. His next hearing is Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. 

Maurice Powell

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager accused of shooting and killing a Pine Hill man last year is back in court Thursday.

Maurice Powell is in court for his youthful offender status hearing. These particular hearings are closed to the public and media.

On January 27th the other suspect accused of the killing, Marlon Mendenhall, was denied youthful offender status. Bond was also denied. The case will continue on April 7.

Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell are accused of killing Tim Fletcher last year in Pine Hill, north of Thomasville.

