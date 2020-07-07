Tech to help keep employees safer during the pandemic

UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–Many employees who have been working from home for the past few months are starting to return to the office, and some are finding buildings equipped with new technology to try to help keep employees safer during the pandemic.
