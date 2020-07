MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A new ruling from Immigration and Customs Enforcement might send international students home before classes even begin, including those in our area.

The new ruling coming from ICE could make it to where students cannot take full online course loads and remain in the United States despite the pandemic. Luckily, local Universities like South Alabama are offering hybrid courses, but if any international student doesn't feel safe in a classroom setting yet they may have to pack their bags.