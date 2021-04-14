Teachers looking to join BCPSS attend job fair in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale was packed Wednesday for a teacher job fair. It was the first one since 2019 for the Baldwin County Public School System, giving applicants the opportunity to meet one on one with school principals.

“Our cities, our communities, our municipalities, it’s just a great place to be,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

Elementary, middle, and high schools were all represented Wednesday. Superintendent Tyler feels positive this month after spending much of the last year working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This past Monday, our mask policy is strictly optional for teachers and students,” he added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in schools right now is much lower than we’ve seen in months. That’s also attracting more applicants.

“It does make it a lot more comfortable. I student taught back in the fall, so I did get that experience getting to be with all of the restrictions and all. I’m excited to see how it’s going to be lifted and how it’s going to be going forward,” Merissa Harris said.

Current teachers, and those looking to jump into a new career, are working to stand out in the crowd. Foley Elementary School Principal Michelle Moore is happy to meet in person with the candidates.

“Baldwin County is a large area, so it’s hard to make your way around the entire county, so we come here and welcome these new teachers,” Moore said.

You can visit the school system's website for more information on employment opportunities.