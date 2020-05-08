Teacher figures out how to give hugs to students safely

MUNCIE, Ind. (CBS Newspath)–The coronavirus pandemic has taken many students out of their everyday routines. One Indiana teacher thought of a special way to show her students support.

Kelsey Pavelka made a “Quarantine Hugs” station at her front door. The second-grade teacher put up a plastic barrier that separates her from her students, complete with sleeves for the arms. There is also a sign at the that tells the kids to disinfect their side before and after they use it.

This isn’t just about the hugs. Pavelka says it’s also a chance for her to catch up with her students.

One girl told Pavelka that she was “school sick,” adding “I wanted to go back so bad.”

