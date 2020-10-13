Taxi driver arrested after allegedly firing shots at driver on I-65

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman driving on Interstate 65 Sunday claims a man shot at her during an alleged road rage incident near Atmore.

“The vehicle started trying to cut her off and she went on to tell us that the vehicle pulled had pulled in front of her and put on the brakes and basically blocked her in.” Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson

Jackson identified the man as Robert Boggan, a taxi driver in Escambia County, Alabama.

Sheriff Jackson tells WKRG News 5 the incident occurred over a cracked windshield that Boggan blames the other driver for. He alleges the other driver ran over a tire in the road, causing debris to hit his windshield. The driver then told deputies the altercation escalated.

“She heard what sounded like some banging on the side of her vehicle, 2 or 3 dings to the side of her car.” Sheriff Jackson

Sheriff Jackson said the other driver noticed several bullet holes in her car. Deputies located a gun in Boggan’s taxi, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Jackson said deputies were not able to locate any noticeable damage to Boggan’s vehicle. Boggan remains at the Escambia County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing this week.

