Take a stroll through the zoo with Pickles the Penguin!

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) -- A little feel-good video during the coronavirus pandemic. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are still under lockdown in East Texas, but some animals and their owners are trying to get through the isolation safely, while still bringing joy.

Members of the organization Rusk County Pets Alive' are visiting the Azalea Trails assisted living home once a week, walking around the outside of the building, and making new friends with the people inside. They make stops at each window.