Take a stroll through the zoo with Pickles the Penguin!

DETROIT, Mi (CBS Newspath)–TAKING A STROLL: Pickles, a macaroni penguin, got to explore the Detroit Zoo Monday. The zoo is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the zoo, when the temperature is right, taking a walk can be an “enriching experience” for penguins.
