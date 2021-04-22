Suspects in Pensacola mass shooting still on the run a week later

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been a week since a mass shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments and the suspects are still on the run.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WKRG News 5 no arrests have been made in the mass shooting, where five people were shot by four gunmen.

However, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and hope to find the suspects soon.

“There’s no way that four people in the middle of the day can get out in a crowded apartment complex, fire 40 rounds, get back in the car, leave and no one knows anything,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a press conference Friday. “We know that’s not the case so that why we’re asking for your help.”

The ECSO did have men who were wanted for questioning. They have been interviewed but no arrests were made, a spokesman said.

The scene was chaotic last Thursday at Oakwood Terrace, with four men firing 40 shots into a group of people at the P Building. Two women and three men were shot. The victims are expected to survive, but some of the injuries were serious.

Pastor Marcel Davis from Adoration for a New Beginning Church said Thursday something has to be done about crime at Oakwood Terrace.

Just last June, 18-year-old Kuanterion Rivers was killed there.

“This should not be normal that you live in a housing project and there’s a shooting all the time,” Davis said.

Residents of Oakwood Terrace are also frustrated with the violence.

“They get in arguments and they just want to start shooting,” resident Talacious Dozier said. “I tell them, ‘why do you got to pick up the gun for?’ Guns aren’t worth anything except losing your life.”

This past week community leaders approached management at Oakwood Terrace about acquiring better security cameras. Management complied — a step in the right direction, Davis said.

“Black lives do matter — not just when there’s a police shooting. We can get ahead of it now and not wait until it’s such a disease for us,” he said. “We’re at war — just like we are with the pandemic.

“We can’t continue the old cliche that says the darkest place in America is in the Black quarters, meaning that nobody has seen anything. If we want this place to be safe, we have to come out and express these are who committed these crimes.”

Due to lack of witness cooperation, investigators are leaning heavily on the public’s help for answers. The ECSO says it is committed to bring the suspects to justice.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the ECSO or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.