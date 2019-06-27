“Did you guys kill anyone?” Suspects accused of killing biker at random leave court

CAMDEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Two suspects charged with capital murder in the death of Tim Fletcher are scheduled to appear before a judge today in Camden.

Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell are set to be in the courtroom at 1:30 p.m.

Tim Fletcher was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Pine Hill Friday afternoon. Authorities are still calling this a random act.

Authorities told News 5 earlier this week a third suspect could be named in the case. So far, though, no other suspects have been named.

Funeral arrangements for Tim Fletcher have been announced:

Visitation will be held at O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Pine Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Chris Kynard officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Pine Hill, AL.

WKRG.com Mobile Journalist Blake Brown is in Wilcox County today. He will be in the courtroom as the two suspects arrive.