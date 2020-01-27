Suspects accused of killing motorcyclist are in court Monday

PINE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Two suspects accused of shooting and killing a man while he was riding his motorcycle last year are due back in court Monday morning.

Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell are accused of killing Tim Fletcher last year in Pine Hill, north of Thomasville.

A youthful offender status hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday morning. News 5’s Blake Brown is in Wilcox County and will have updates later today.

LATEST STORIES: