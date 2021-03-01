Suspect in shooting leaving 5-year-old boy in critical condition’s record shows long violent history

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)-A five-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot on Saturday, by a man with a violent history.

“There is no reason a 5-year-old should be subject to gun violence.” That’s how Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste reacted to Saturday’s violent act. 21-year-old Reginald Pryor charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, four counts of attempted murder for those four people occupying the car, the child, his father, a sibling, and another adult.

Pryor, 2017

Pryor, 2018

Pryor, 2019

Pryor, 2021

We dug into Pryor’s past to find a violent history dating back to 2017. This most recent arrest is the fourth in the last four years. We reported on that first arrest back in 2017, when Pryor was just 17-year-old at the time. In that case, a 15-year-old girl was struck by a drive-by shooting. Pryor was one of four teens arrested in connection with that crime.

Fast forward to the next arrest for the same charges coming just a year later in 2018, 2nd-degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied or occupied vehicle or building. The next year in 2019 he caught another 2nd-degree assault charge and once again, shooting into an occupied vehicle. He turned himself into the police. That incident involved Pryor shooting at a woman in a car on Mack Street while she was driving.

Years of Violence echoed in Saturday’s crime, now with the youngest victim yet, left fighting for his life. Chief Battiste asking for an end to this gun violence while on scene Saturday

It’s a community problem and we all have to think about the responsibilities that we bear and we have to learn that we cannot always deal with and choose the violent way when we are dealing with conflict in our lives and unfortunately a great majority of those we have had to deal with lately use this route. This emotional violent route.”