Suspect in Mobile bar death asking for lower bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murder in shooting death at a Mobile bar is asking for a lower bond. Wesley Ledbetter is expected back in court this morning following the shooting death of Michael Beasley in late 2019.

Mobile Police say this started as a fight at Alabama’s Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard and ended with one man dead. Ledbetter was also injured in the incident and at first taken to the hospital in critical condition in mid-November. He was released a month later and charged with murder. He’s currently in Mobile Metro Jail on a $200,000 bond. According to court documents, his attorney is going to ask a judge to lower the bond amount because the suspect didn’t have an attorney when the amount was set.

Ledbetter is accused of killing 31-year-old racing enthusiast and spotter Michael Beasley. Family and friends describe him as a big man with a big heart. They say he was living his dream and was taken far too soon.

LATEST STORIES: