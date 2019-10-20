1  of  2
Sunday is ‘International Sloth Day’

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — You have an excuse to be a little lazy Sunday, as the world recognizes ‘International Sloth Day.’

Sloths are known to sleep between 15 and 20 hours a day. Even when they aren’t sleeping, they often sit motionless in trees.

Their incredibly slow metabolism requires them to conserve energy at all costs. Sloths nibble on fruit, leaves, and shoots, but it takes them days to digest a single leaf.

Sloths are also fantastic swimmers who can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes.

‘International Sloth Day’ was started in 2010 in Colombia to raise awareness about the life cycle and natural habitat of the sloth.

