Summer travel forecast

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–Do you plan to take a vacation this summer? AAA is out with its 2020 summer travel forecast and a look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting plans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories