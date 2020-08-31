Storms fade tonight, drier skies Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon we are seeing scattered showers and storms mainly south of I-65. These should start to fade after sunset and completely clear out overnight tonight. Lows will dip into the mid-70’s inland and upper 70’s to near 80 degrees at the coastline. After the rain clears we will see partly cloudy skies and a SW wind at 5 mph becoming calm overnight.

Our rain chances start to go down tomorrow at only 20% coverage with highs in the upper 80’s at the beaches and low-to-mid 90’s inland. Heat index values could reach 105 to 110 degrees. The sunshine and drier skies will continue through midweek.

For your Labor Day weekend, we go back to typical summertime with highs in the 90’s and a 30-40% chance for rain. A moderate risk for rip currents is forecast for the next several days at the beaches.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 15 has formed off the East Coast but will head away from the U.S. into the Atlantic. We are also watching two other areas in the tropics….get the full details here: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/active-tropics-tracking-several-disturbances/