Stay at home order empties California streets

WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS Newspath)–The streets of California were empty after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a “stay-at- home” order on Thursday for all residents. Non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential travel isn’t allowed. The order is designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It will be in place until further notice. Breaking the order is a misdemeanor that could carry a fine.

