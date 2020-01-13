Stapleton home burns down, family looks for help

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A home with nearly 40 years of memories is gone in under two hours.

“I guess the Lord was trying to protect me from being in the house. Myself and the dog,” said Winnie Leager who lost her home last week to a fire.



Last Wednesday, Winnie left to run a few errands. She received a call a short time later that her home was on fire.

“I just cried like a baby. Almost 40 years of your life here and you’re not able to get any of it back,” she said.

Now, fast forward to a new week and things are slowly starting to come together. Donations have been pouring in from the community.



“It’s just overwhelming. Full of love and them caring so much for people at a devastating time like this,” she said.

She’s hoping enough money can be raised through a GoFundMe page so that they can demolish the home and start over.

A community yard sale is also planned for early February in Stapleton.

