Spanish Fort mom writing encouraging letters to those who may need extra support

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A Spanish Fort resident is going above and beyond to make sure people hear words of encouragement as we delve further into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was just thinking I could do something here in my home and send a note letting them know I’m praying for them, for their safety, blessings over them and their families and that I appreciate what they’re doing,” said Elizabeth Matthews.

She tells us she’s been writing letters to friends, but also to complete strangers, letting them know someone is thinking of them. She says a lot of friends have given her names of other people who have lost jobs or been impacted in some way by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I love a card. There’s nothing like getting something other than a bill in the mail. I just started with my friends. Those who were servers, had small businesses. People on my Facebook that I thought could just use some encouragement to let them know I was thinking about them, that somebody saw them,” she said.

Over the last few days, she’s mailed over 100 cards and she plans to keep writing more this week.

“We have been to the post office more times than I’ve probably been in my whole life. I know we probably bought the stamps out at Spanish Fort,” Matthews jokes.

2019 was a tough year for her family and this year she’s glad she’s able to do her part in giving back.

“I try not to be emotional. It was a very difficult year for my family. My daughter has had some major health issues that we’ve been chasing, my son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a week before graduation and my grandfather passed away,” she said.