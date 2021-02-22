Spanish Fort High School recognizes 5 National Merit Finalists

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A big congratulations to five students at Spanish Fort High School who have been named National Merit Finalists. This is the first time in the school’s 16 year history that five students have been selected at one time.

The school held a small ceremony Monday morning for the students and their families. In order to become a finalist, the students must have a top score on their PSAT, among other qualifications. Only 15,000 students are chosen as a finalist across the county.

“It was really exciting I got the call right before I started school work that it was official I was a national merit finalist. My mom was jumping up and down for me and we were all really excited,” said Katherine Clemmons, who was one of the students recognized Monday.

Once the students achieve their finalist standing, their academic records, extracurricular activities, community service, recommendations from their school, and a personal essay are all considered for the title. The program provides scholarships each year to thousands of students.

Hannah Richerson, Caroline Triboni, Richard Fang, Katherine Clemmons, and Bennett Booth were all selected as finalists.