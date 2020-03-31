Southern healthcare workers are answering the call for help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Newspath)–Southwest Airlines shared this photo over the weekend of more than a dozen healthcare workers flying from Georgia to New York to help during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline said, “This photo embodies it all: bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

