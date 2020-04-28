Some Waffle Houses are reopening for dine-in

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS Newspath)–Some states are starting to reopen following weeks of coronavirus closures. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allowed some businesses to open their doors Monday. Waffle House, a Georgia-based food chain, is now offering in-house dining at many of its locations, but with some changes.

