Skanska says it is making ‘preparations necessary’ to secure barges ahead of Delta

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Skanska, the company in charge of construction on the Pensacola Bay Bridge, says it making preparations to secure its barges ahead of Hurricane Delta.

In a statement, Skanska USA said it is continually monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Delta and is in “close communication with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and local authorities.”

“We are making all preparations necessary to best ensure the safety of the surrounding community and our construction team members,” the statement reads. “Given the storm’s projected path at this time, we are preparing our project site and equipment for a potential hurricane-force impact should landfall occur in or near Pensacola.”

During Hurricane Sally, the company said 23 of its construction barges broke loose, with at least one hitting and damaging the Pensacola Bay Bridge connecting Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

Officials say the bridge will now be closed for at least six months while repairs are made.

Skanska said in the statement it has now retrieved 12 of the 23 barges.

“Each barge represents a unique and technically complex recovery operation that we are managing carefully with our partners,” the statement said. “We will continue to keep the community updated of developments as we make progress.”

LATEST STORIES