Skanska: 9 of 22 runaway barges recovered after Hurricane Sally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Skanska, the construction group responsible for building the Pensacola Bay Bridge, has released an update on its runaway construction barges.

Skanska said 22 barges broke loose from the bridge construction site during Hurricane Sally, with several washing up onto private property.

At least one of the barges caused extensive damage to the recently opened bridge.

Skanksa said in a statement Tuesday nine of the 22 barges have now been recovered.

Here’s the full statement from the company:

“The aftermath of Hurricane Sally and its enduring impact on the Pensacola and Gulf Breeze communities, we remain committed to putting the full resources of our company forward. We have deployed personnel from around the country to address the urgent issues of retrieving displaced barges and restoring the Pensacola Bay Bridge. We are supporting this team with highly experienced marine recovery and salvage contractors. To date, we have removed nine of the 22 barges that ran aground during the hurricane. Each barge represents a unique and technically complex recovery operation that we are managing carefully with our partners. We will continue to provide updates as developments emerge.”

