Shoppers out before stay at home curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Crowded stores have become a new norm within the coronavirus crisis and today was no different with the statewide Stay-at-Home order in mind.

Plenty of Mobile residents took those last few hours on Saturday to get in some shopping before the Stay-at-Home order took effect at 5 p.m. Lines were seen early in the day on Saturday outside of stores like Costco and Walmart, but later in the afternoon as the hours started to get closer to that stay home mark things died down.

During this, shoppers were also seen taking those CDC recommendations by wearing face masks and gloves while out and keeping their distance from one another. We spoke with some of those shoppers out Saturday and some were making sure to stock up, Wendy Largent a Walmart shopper said “The last two days I have really tried to stock up. Yesterday I forgot a few things so I had to come back. You know I’ll be at home more so had to make sure I have everything. Just get what you need and go home.”

While others were just doing their regular grocery trips, Scott Williams a Costco shopper said “This is just part of our normal routine. We aren’t here stocking up or anything. We are still trying to live as normal as possible.”

